 

Mesoblast Corporate Update and Financial Results Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 22:19  |  68   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host a webcast today to provide a corporate update, and report financial and operational highlights for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020 (FY2021).

Conference Call Details 
The webcast will begin at 9.00am AEDT, Friday, November 20; 5.00pm EST, Thursday, November 19, 2020. It can be accessed via https://webcast.boardroom.media/mesoblast-limited/20201119/NaN5fb59c68f297810019932232

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company’s website: www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property (IP) portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide. 

Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease and moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Mesoblast is completing Phase 3 trials for its product candidates for advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets. 

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

For further information, please contact:

Media
Julie Meldrum
T: +61 3 9639 6036
E:julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com 		Kristen Bothwell
T: +1 917 613 5434
E:kbothwell@rubenstein.com
   
Investors
Schond Greenway
T: +212 880 2060
E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com 		Paul Hughes   
T: +61 3 9639 6036
E: paul.hughes@mesoblast.com 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:36 Uhr
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
23:12 Uhr
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of Remestemcel-L
11.11.20
Second Interim Analysis of Clinical Outcomes After 135 Patients Results in Recommendation to Continue Remestemcel-L Phase 3 Trial in COVID-19 ARDS
29.10.20
Update on Remestemcel-L For the Treatment of COVID-19 ARDS and Steroid-Refractory Acute GVHD
22.10.20
Randomized Controlled Study Using Direct Injection of Remestemcel-L Into Inflamed Gut of Patients With Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

