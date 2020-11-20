 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2020 / 12:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: DP Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Peters
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.00 EUR 368000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.00 EUR 368000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63661  20.11.2020 

