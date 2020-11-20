 

Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to Manitoba

Supporting the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G is now available in parts of Winnipeg and Brandon

Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G will change the way Manitoba residents and businesses connect to the world around them

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that it has turned on its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network¹ in Winnipeg and Brandon, Manitoba.

Customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices will now have access to this next generation wireless technology. More than 2.2 million Canadians are on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans.

Including these communities, Rogers 5G network powered by Ericsson, now reaches a total of 134 cities and towns across the country offering 10x more coverage than any other carrier. See full 5G coverage map here.

“The arrival of 5G in Manitoba will change the way we live, work and do business here,” said Larry Goerzen, President of Prairies and Alberta, Rogers Communications. “5G represents a massive technological transformation that will connect everything in our world from people and machines, to homes and cities. Beyond that, strong digital infrastructure and this next generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation in the future as we reset the competitive landscape in Manitoba and for Canada, globally.”

5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. Over the next several years, 5G will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum and lower latency. 5G will also support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require near instantaneous access for applications like augmented and virtual reality, smart cities, robotics and driverless vehicles.

“On behalf of the Manitoba government, we welcome the expansion of Rogers 5G network into Winnipeg and Brandon, along with the benefits it will bring to our economy and communities,” said Hon. Ralph Eichler, Manitoba Minister of Economic Development and Training. “This expansion will bring new technology to our businesses and contribute to Manitoba’s long-term competitiveness.”

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026.³

“We are extremely pleased to see business investment in our Province towards more robust technology for individuals and businesses alike and we’re specifically thrilled to see Brandon included in Rogers map of 5G communities,” said Mayor of Brandon, Rick Chrest.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network.1 In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers is also ranked number one in the West, including Manitoba, and Ontario in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study. A recent 2020 Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

1 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers
2 Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks
3 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G- ...


