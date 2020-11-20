 

DGAP-News 4finance S.A.: 4finance report on 9M 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.11.2020, 16:25  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
4finance S.A.: 4finance report on 9M 2020 results

20.11.2020 / 16:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
 

Proactive business response to Covid-19, providing continuous service to customers and adapting products.

Strong performance from TBI Bank and focusing online business on core products & markets.

Solid capital and liquidity position with no maturities until 2022.
 

20 November 2020. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2020 (the 'Period').

Operational Highlights

- Maintained proactive operational response to Covid-19, including recent second wave. Seamless move back to working from home in relevant markets based on process implemented successfully in March. Ongoing focus on ensuring employee safety and providing continuous service to customers.

- Strong customer repayment dynamics observed throughout Q3 enabled underwriting criteria and acceptance rates to be restored close to normal levels for new and existing customers in most products by the end of the quarter.

- Support made available for customers whose plans have been disrupted, with early and proactive measures including discounted or free payment deferrals. New entry to all regulatory-driven programmes has now finished and there is minimal take-up of voluntary measures. No adverse effect seen in performance of customers coming out of payment deferral periods in relevant markets (Czech Republic and TBI Bank) compared to the rest of the portfolio.

- Market-wide customer demand for loans had recovered by early Q3 in most markets, with loan issuance in the third quarter in continuing products reaching pre-Covid levels. The Group made targeted marketing investments in the third quarter to support this, with spend increasing from a low point in Q2.

Seite 1 von 6
4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 4finance S.A.: 4finance report on 9M 2020 results DGAP-News: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures 4finance S.A.: 4finance report on 9M 2020 results 20.11.2020 / 16:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE NINE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
DGAP-News: freenet AG: freenet AG zahlt nach Verkauf des Sunrise-Anteils Schulden in Höhe von 610,0 Millionen ...
EQS-News: u-blox AG: Statement regarding Telit Communications PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-DD: AKASOL AG deutsch
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gewinnt Armin H. Hofmann als weiteren strategischen ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
DGAP-News: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
Corporate Start-ups: weniger Kompromisse zum Ziel
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing platziert erfolgreich CityPalais in Duisburg
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.05.20
4
4 Finance 11,25% 05/2021