 

Successful Bond Issue for Teleperformance

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services today announced it has successfully completed a €500 million bond issue, maturing in 2027, with an annual coupon of 0.25%.

This is the first issue carried out by Teleperformance under an EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program approved by the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers). The net proceeds of the issue will be used to meet the company's general financing needs and to refinance the Health Advocate acquisition, which is expected to be completed in first-quarter 2021. The transaction will also allow Teleperformance, now a regular bond issuer, to reduce its financing costs, extend the maturity of its debt profile and diversify its financial resources.

The success of this issue under exceptional conditions, more than three times oversubscribed by a diversified, high-quality investor base, confirms the market’s confidence in the creditworthiness of the Group. Standard & Poor’s has recently confirmed Teleperformance’s investment grade rating of BBB-, with a stable outlook, the highest credit rating received in the customer experience management industry.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC and Société Générale acted as active joint lead managers.

Olivier Rigaudy, Teleperformance Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said: “The success of this third bond issue reflects the continuity of our refinancing operations under very attractive rate conditions while extending the maturity of our debt profile. It also reflects, once again, the strength of Teleperformance's development model, its resilience as well as the quality of its financial structure.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence.

In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com / Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

