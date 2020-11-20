 

Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Shawna Wolverton, Executive Vice President, Product, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
  • Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.

