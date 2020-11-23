Decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 23 November 2020

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva decided:

- Taking into consideration that Emil Per Nilsson, a member and the Chair of the Board, has resigned from the Board of the Company as of 21 October 2020, to elect to the Board of the Company for the current term of the Board Douglas Gordon Lubbe, proposed by Telia Company AB, as a shareholder of Telia Lietuva, AB holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, and to authorise the CEO of the Company to implement this decision, sign all the related documents and/or notices required for the implementation of this decision. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned.

Douglas Gordon Lubbe (born in 1972) is Chief Financial Officer of Telia Sverige AB, a Swedish operations of Telia Company AB. Having Bachelor’s degrees in commerce and accounting from South African universities, he has started his career in telecommunication industry in 1997 at Vodacom, a part of Vodafone Group in South Africa. Till 2014 he was occupying various managerial positions in Finance unit in South Africa as well as positions of CFO and Interim CEO of Vodacom operations in Mozambique. In 2014, he has joined Telia Company Group and till July 2017 was CFO and COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Region Eurasia based in Istanbul. In 2017, he was appointed to the position of Vice-President–Head of Corporate Control at Telia Company Group in Stockholm, and from 2019 – Chief Financial Officer of Telia Sverige AB. For one year from September 2019 till September 2020 he was Interim CFO of Telia Company Group. From 2002 Douglas Lubbe is certified member of South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and in 2005 he obtained MBA degree from University of Southern Queensland, Australia. Currently he is not involved into activities of other entities and has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Douglas Gordon Lubbe is regarded as non-executive member of the Company’s Board. The current two years' term of the Board of Telia Lietuva will end on 26 April 2021.



