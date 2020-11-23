Myovant Sciences to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts at the following investor conferences:



Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on December 1, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Lynn Seely, M.D., chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., and Frank Karbe, president and chief financial officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will participate in a webcast presentation. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on December 1.





Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. A pre-recorded presentation by Dr. Seely will be available at 10 a.m. Eastern time today on the investor relations page of Myovant's website, investors.myovant.com. Management will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on December 3, 2020.



The presentations will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.