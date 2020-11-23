 

Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Partner Bintai Kinden Executes its Exclusive Distribution & Licensing Option for Australia and New Zealand

  • Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both parties
  • Negotiating final contract terms
  • Upfront payment on closing
  • Licensing fees, expenses, and price per dose to be determined
  • Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (www.bintai.com.my) is an investment holding company headquartered in Malaysia with operations throughout South-East Asia, China, and the Arabian Gulf Region
  • An 8K on the MOU will be filed today

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) and subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology today announced that their Ii-Key COVID-19 vaccine development partner Bintai Kinden Corporation and its subsidiary BINTAI HEALTHCARE SDN. BHD. have executed their exclusive option to license and distribute the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Australia and New Zealand once the vaccine is developed and approved by the FDA and relevant Malaysian authorities.

In May 2020, Generex executed a Distribution and Licensing Agreement with Bintai for the exclusive right to distribute the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Southeast Asia. Under the terms of that agreement, Bintai obtained the right of first refusal to market and distribute the Ii-Key vaccine in Australia and New Zealand. With the signing of this non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Bintai has exercised their option, and the parties have agreed to negotiate in good faith to finalize a Distribution and Licensing Agreement for Bintai to have the exclusive rights to market, distribute and supply the Vaccine to the Australia and New Zealand markets once the vaccine is approved by the relevant authorities. Generex will file an 8K with the SEC today, including copies of the MOU.

Generex CEO Joseph Moscato said, “With the signing of the option MOU with Bintai, Generex and NuGenerex IO will add two more countries for Ii-Key vaccine development and distribution. Once finalized, the Distribution & Licensing Agreement will provide the necessary upfront licensing fees and all costs for development and manufacturing in Australia and New Zealand in addition to the already completed deals with Bintai for Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region. We believe the deal for Australia and New Zealand will close in the next few weeks as the terms of the agreement are currently being negotiated in good faith with Bintai.”

