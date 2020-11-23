Today, Amazon Music announced a brand-new, three-part holiday concert series hosted by Lil Nas X titled “Amazon Music Holiday Plays,” premiering December 1 with a new episode airing every Tuesday at 8pm ET through December 15. This global music moment is the first holiday special from Amazon Music, and will feature outlandish sets, playful Q&As, and intimate performances from artists. Amazon Music Holiday Plays kicks off with trailblazer Miley Cyrus in her first performance since the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts, and Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X will not only host, but kick off the first episode with the world premiere live performance of his new single, “HOLIDAY.” Amazon Music Holiday Plays will come to an explosive close with 12-time Grammy winners Foo Fighters, and Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé, each in their own personalized production. For more information on “Amazon Music Holiday Plays,” and to view a trailer for the series, click here.

Filmed within a historic theater, Amazon Music Holiday Plays will give fans truly unique and memorable music experiences while capturing the intimacy, joy and ensemble spirit of a school holiday concert. The immersive, at-home viewing experience will feature handcrafted stage designs curated by each artist, hydraulic snow machines, backstage ballyhoo, multiple costume changes, performances featuring a mix of new music, fresh takes on catalog classics and holiday covers, and Q&A’s with Lil Nas X.

“I can’t wait for my fans to go back to the future with me, and have the world see me perform ‘HOLIDAY’ live for the first time ever,” said Lil Nas X. “I worked with Amazon Music to create a crazy set that’s going to take everyone on a wild ride through a futuristic North Pole. It’s going to be amazing!”

The first episode will air December 1st with Miley Cyrus, in her first performance since the release of her new album Plastic Hearts via RCA Records. Miley will perform a mix of songs from her upcoming album, including “Prisoner” and “Plastic Hearts,” in addition to a reimagined version of Wham!’s holiday classic hit, “Last Christmas.” In this first episode, viewers will also witness the world premiere live performance of Lil Nas X and his new single, “HOLIDAY,” in an over-the-top set featuring hydraulics and snow-capped robo-reindeer, based on the epic music video for the single that took the internet by storm, set on Christmas Eve of the year 2220.