 

Connectyx Announces Name Change to Curative Biotechnology and Secures Bridge Financing

Initial Biotechnology Portfolio Includes Therapies for Glioblastoma and Late Stage Rabies

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases today announced it is changing its name to Curative Biotechnology, Inc and has applied for the name change and a trading symbol (CURB) with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA). The new corporate name better reflects the commitment to finding therapeutics for patients with rare diseases who have unmet medical needs and the expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of rare drug development. The name and symbol changes are expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2021 upon completion of the FINRA process. The Company expects to refer to itself as Curative Bio.

The Company recently secured bridge financing that included management participation. The non-dilutive bridge loan involved warrants at a premium to the market closing price of CTYX stock on November 18th. These announcements follow the news of the in licensing of Curative Bio’s first two pipeline development assets: a patented novel monoclonal antibody (mAB) drug conjugate platform from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health to treat Glioblastoma (brain cancer) and IMT504, a novel, patented immunotherapy, which could become the first drug ever approved to treat late stage rabies.

The Company also announced that it has added Michael K. Fish to their Board of Directors. Mr. Fish received a B.A. in accounting from Florida Atlantic University and is currently licensed as a CPA by the State of Florida. Mr. Fish founded a Certified Public Accounting firm in South Florida and possesses expertise in all areas of accounting, finance, and taxes for business including experience in the medical, wholesale, and professional services sectors. Mr. Fish has agreed to serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Paul Michaels, Chairman and President of CTYX said, “We are pleased to announce this key addition to our Board of Directors. who will help guide our transition to a fully reporting company, and the changing of our Company name to reflect our mission. Our bridge financing will allow us to begin the initial steps in the development of our pipeline. All of these are important milestones in the growth of our Company. We expect to be announcing more important changes and additions in the coming weeks to further strengthen our management team and to expand our product portfolio.”

Connectyx is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases. The Company is focused on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. At Connectyx, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CTYX is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:
Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc.
investorrelations@connectyx.com
Paul Michaels
561-418-7725


