Texas Pacific Land Trust Declares Special Dividend of $10.00 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) (“the Trust”) announced today that its Trustees have declared a special cash dividend of $10.00 per sub-share certificate. The special cash dividend, which will be payable on December 17, 2020 to sub-shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2020, increases the Trust’s cumulative 2020 regular and special dividend offerings to $26.00 per share and represents $201.7 million returned to shareholders this year.

Additionally, the Trust today provided an update on its previously announced corporate reorganization efforts. On March 23, 2020, following a comprehensive review led by a Conversion Exploration Committee that included shareholder representation, the Trustees approved a plan to reorganize the Trust from its current structure to a corporation formed under Delaware law. On June 15, 2020, the Trust announced the name of the new corporation, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (“TPL Corp”), as well as the prospective members of its Board of Directors. A draft registration statement on Form 10 has also been submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for review on a non-public basis. The Trust continues to make significant progress toward effecting its planned corporate reorganization and now anticipates that it will occur during the first half of January 2021.