ThreeD Capital Inc. Releases Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

As at September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, investments and digital assets of $13.9 million.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce its results as at and for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

As at September 30, 2020, net asset value per share was $0.41 as compared to $0.41 as at June 30, 2020. (See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere)

Financial Highlights for the three months ending September 30, 2020 with comparatives:

Operating Results Three months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net investment and digital assets gains (losses) $ 325,076 $ (8,616,653 ) Operating, general and administrative expenses (794,542 ) (686,160 ) Net loss for the period (408,176 ) (9,262,481 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period (407,788 ) (9,262,690 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.01 ) (0.49 )





Consolidated statement of financial position highlights September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 Cash $ 26,924 $ 69,730 Investments, at fair value 13,632,254 13,808,153 Digital assets, at fair value less cost to sell 259,111 255,910 Total assets 14,521,462 14,944,430 Due to brokers 612,323 850,698 Advances from officer 248,000 - Total liabilities 1,613,966 1,712,368 Share capital, contributed surplus, warrants 142,810,352 142,727,130 Foreign currency translation reserve 875,568 875,180 Accumulated deficit (130,778,424 ) (130,370,248 )

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO stated, “Over the past 18 months we have been quietly but deliberately building our portfolio with very early-stage investments in highly prospective companies in industries including fintech, artificial intelligence, smart buildings, blockchain, and precious metals. We are now just starting to see the early phase returns on many of these strategic investments and have reason to believe in our accelerating growth in 2021.”