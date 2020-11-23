ThreeD Capital Inc. Releases Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and
promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce its results as at and for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
As at September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, investments and digital assets of $13.9 million.
As at September 30, 2020, net asset value per share was $0.41 as compared to $0.41 as at June 30, 2020. (See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere)
Financial Highlights for the three months ending September 30, 2020 with comparatives:
|Operating Results
|Three months ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Net investment and digital assets gains (losses)
|$
|325,076
|$
|(8,616,653
|)
|Operating, general and administrative expenses
|(794,542
|)
|(686,160
|)
|Net loss for the period
|(408,176
|)
|(9,262,481
|)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(407,788
|)
|(9,262,690
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|(0.01
|)
|(0.49
|)
|Consolidated statement of financial position highlights
|
September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Cash
|$
|26,924
|$
|69,730
|Investments, at fair value
|13,632,254
|13,808,153
|Digital assets, at fair value less cost to sell
|259,111
|255,910
|Total assets
|14,521,462
|14,944,430
|Due to brokers
|612,323
|850,698
|Advances from officer
|248,000
|-
|Total liabilities
|1,613,966
|1,712,368
|Share capital, contributed surplus, warrants
|142,810,352
|142,727,130
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|875,568
|875,180
|Accumulated deficit
|(130,778,424
|)
|(130,370,248
|)
Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO stated, “Over the past 18 months we have been quietly but deliberately building our portfolio with very early-stage investments in highly prospective companies in industries including fintech, artificial intelligence, smart buildings, blockchain, and precious metals. We are now just starting to see the early phase returns on many of these strategic investments and have reason to believe in our accelerating growth in 2021.”
