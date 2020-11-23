 

ThreeD Capital Inc. Releases Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce its results as at and for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

As at September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, investments and digital assets of $13.9 million.

As at September 30, 2020, net asset value per share was $0.41 as compared to $0.41 as at June 30, 2020. (See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere)

Financial Highlights for the three months ending September 30, 2020 with comparatives:

Operating Results Three months ended September 30,
    2020     2019  
Net investment and digital assets gains (losses) $ 325,076   $ (8,616,653 )
Operating, general and administrative expenses   (794,542 )   (686,160 )
Net loss for the period   (408,176 )   (9,262,481 )
Total comprehensive loss for the period   (407,788 )   (9,262,690 )
Basic and diluted loss per common share   (0.01 )   (0.49 )


Consolidated statement of financial position highlights September 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2020  
Cash $ 26,924   $ 69,730  
Investments, at fair value   13,632,254     13,808,153  
Digital assets, at fair value less cost to sell   259,111     255,910  
Total assets   14,521,462     14,944,430  
Due to brokers   612,323     850,698  
Advances from officer   248,000     -  
Total liabilities   1,613,966     1,712,368  
Share capital, contributed surplus, warrants   142,810,352     142,727,130  
Foreign currency translation reserve   875,568     875,180  
Accumulated deficit   (130,778,424 )   (130,370,248 )

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO stated, “Over the past 18 months we have been quietly but deliberately building our portfolio with very early-stage investments in highly prospective companies in industries including fintech, artificial intelligence, smart buildings, blockchain, and precious metals. We are now just starting to see the early phase returns on many of these strategic investments and have reason to believe in our accelerating growth in 2021.”

