PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

24 November 2020, 07:00 CET

Disclosure of a transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 24 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that on 19 November 2020 it received a transparency notification dated 19 November 2020 (the ‘Notification’), indicating that on that date the shareholding of Debiopharm Innovation Fund S.A. decreased below the 3% notification threshold. Debiopharm Innovation Fund S.A. now holds 2.95% of the voting rights in Biocartis.

The Notification contains the following information:

  • Reason for the Notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
     
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
     
  • Person subject to the notification requirement: Debiopharm Innovation Fund S.A., Chemin Messidor 5-7, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland; Après-Demain S.A. (formerly Après-Demain Holding S.A.), Chemin Messidor 5-7, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland; Thierry Mauvernay, Chemin du Praz-Buchilly 113, 1000 Lausanne 25, Switzerland.
     
  • Transaction date: 19 November 2020.
     
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%.
     
  • Denominator: 56,382,088.
     
  • Details of the Notification: Debiopharm Innovation Fund S.A. now holds 1,662,963 voting securities.
     
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Debiopharm Innovation Fund S.A. is controlled by Après-Demain S.A. (formerly Après-Demain Holding S.A.), which is controlled by Mr. Thierry Mauvernay.

For further information, reference is made to the Notification which is available here on the Biocartis website.

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (‘FSMA’) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

