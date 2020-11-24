IDEX Biometrics – Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 15 December 2020

Key agenda items: - Election of Board of Directors - Approval of Indemnification Agreements - Approval of 2020 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan document - Authorization to the Board to issue new shares - Authorization to the Board to acquire own shares

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 15 December 2020 at 12.00 hours CET. The meeting will be held as an online (digital) meeting.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file (link).

Notice in English: 2076 IDEX EGM Notice ENG_web



Notice in Norwegian: 2076 IDEX EGM Notice NOR_web



The notice of the extraordinary general meeting and appendices 1 and 2 are available at the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics









This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments