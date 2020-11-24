Unwrap the hottest tech deals for Black Friday and all holiday season long at Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is here to help you find, and unwrap the best tech deals for everyone on your holiday list, no matter if you are shopping for family, friends or indulging yourself. With so many options to choose from, Verizon.com/shop is your one-stop shop for our best deals on smartphones, smartwatches and accessories of all kinds this holiday season.

Black Friday Android smartphone deals

Our best Android phones are up to $1,350 off1 when you switch to Verizon, with a select trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Plus, you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+2 included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans for all your content needs.

Verizon customers can get up to $400 off3 when upgrading and purchasing select smartphones with select trade-in phones and select Unlimited plans.

Black Friday smartwatch deals

If a smartwatch is on your list, get $50 off4 Samsung Galaxy Watch or get Samsung Galaxy Watch for $99.99 when you purchase any Android phone.5

Black Friday tablet deals

Our great Black Friday Deals extend to tablets too. Get Samsung Tab S5e for $199.99,6 or get it for $99.99 when you purchase one of our best Androids.7 Or, choose from a number of other models and save $100 on our best tablets.8

Black Friday home deals

Among the many deals we have for your home tech wish list, you can save $90 on Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE.9

All season long deals

For all the best Verizon Black Friday, Cyber Monday and holiday season-long deals including Apple devices and accessories, visit verizon.com/shop .

Need recommendations for gifts? Our resident tech and gadget expert has you covered.

Safety and Convenience

Consistent with the findings from the Verizon Business Retail Report that online holiday shopping is up 82%, the most convenient place to shop is anywhere you choose, and the most convenient time is anytime that works for you. Both online at Verizon.com , and via the My Verizon App, you can quickly and easily complete almost any transaction from the comfort of your own home and select from several shipping options, including free 2-day shipping, same day delivery, curbside pickup or in-store pickup.