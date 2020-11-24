 

UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index

UBS AG announced today the Call Settlement Amount for the ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index due April 26, 2041 (the “Securities”), as set forth in the table below.

Table-1

ETN Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus Supplement*

Call
Settlement
Amount

CUSIP

Call Settlement
Date

BDCS

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index due April 26, 2041

$15.2282

902641588

11/27/2020

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the prospectus supplement for the Securities. The Securities are part of UBS AG’s Medium Term Notes, Series A, on which UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG are co-obligors. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the prospectus supplement for the Securities.

On November 3, 2020, UBS AG announced the mandatory redemption of eleven Series A ETRACS ETNs, including these Securities. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding the Securities on November 27, 2020.

UBS has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-225551) including a prospectus and supplements thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the general offering of certain exchange-traded securities offered by UBS. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplements, or product supplement and pricing supplements, as applicable, to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the securities. For more information regarding the Securities, the prospectus supplement for the Securities can be accessed on EDGAR, the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The prospectus supplement for the Securities is also available at the link included in Table-1 above.

