VIQ Solutions Inc. to Report Q3 2020 Results on Monday, November 30, 2020

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF) a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 30, 2020. VIQ will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-833-378-1030 (North America toll-free) or +1-236-712-2544 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 9928549. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.