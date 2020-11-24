 

Credicorp Ltd Credicorp’s 2021 Quarterly Earnings Releases 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020   

Lima, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, November 24th, 2020 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the schedule defined for the issuing of 2021 Quarterly Earnings Releases. This schedule is published in Credicorp’s website: www.credicorpnet.com under section Financials / Conference Calls, Upcoming Events. Any change to this schedule will be communicated through a new Press Release. 

1Q21 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday May 6th, 2021

2Q201Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday August 12th, 2021

3Q21 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday November 4th, 2021

4Q21 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Monday February 7th, 2022

Credicorp reminds you that: 

1.   The details of the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar-days before the publishing of each Earnings Release; and 

2.   The issuing of each Earnings Release can be done between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm (Lima time). 


About Credicorp 

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.


For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


Disclaimer

