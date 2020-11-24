 

Pool Corporation to Present at the 43rd Nasdaq Investor Conference

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 43rd Nasdaq Investor Conference. Mr. Joslin will be giving a virtual presentation on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 390 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2019 Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


11.11.20
Pool Corporation to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
04.11.20
Pool Corporation to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
30.10.20
Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06.06.20
5
Pool Corporation