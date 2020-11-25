 

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces the results for the year ended August 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 03:00  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company announces the results of operations for the year ended August 31, 2020.

The results reported are pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for public companies.

For the year ended August 31, 2020, the Company is reporting net income of $30.1 million (2019: $36.2 million); cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating balances of $13.1 million (2019: $13.3 million); and income per share of $0.51 (2019: $0.59). Included in net income is an after-tax net gain from the fair value adjustment on investment properties of $21.6 million (2019: $25.4 million).

The Company currently owns approximately $600 million in investment and development properties, including the Company’s proportionate share of properties held through jointly-controlled partnerships. The Company’s investment portfolio comprises 52 properties with approximately 1.83 million rentable sq. ft. of industrial and commercial space and a 54 unit multi-family rental property. Approximately 98.8% of available space within the industrial and commercial investment properties is currently leased. The Company’s development properties include a 50% interest in the Silverdale Hills Limited Partnership which owns approximately 1,380 acres of undeveloped residential designated lands in Mission, British Columbia. Approximately 38 acres of these residential lands in Mission are currently under development as townhomes and single family lots for sale.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to cause economic disruption. At this stage, it is too early to predict the duration and extent of the pandemic and whether it will have any long-term impact on the Company’s business. The Company is currently well positioned, with a diversified income portfolio of industrial, office, retail and multi-family rental assets. Approximately 81% of the Company’s commercial investment properties are located in British Columbia where the provincial government has various social gathering and business restrictions in place. The Company has provided some short-term rent deferrals and rent relief, including rent relief through government assistance programs, for certain tenants that have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As at August 31, 2020, the rent deferrals amounted to $536 thousand and rent relief amounted to $320 thousand. Effective October 1, 2020, the Company reinstated full compensation for employees and directors that had been temporarily reduced. These are uncertain and challenging times and management will be continuing to monitor business developments and market conditions and any effect they may have on the business.

For a review of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject, see the August 31, 2020 annual MD&A.

Contact: Mr. Marvin Haasen   Mr. Dino Di Marco  
  President & CEO   Investor Information  
Telephone: (604) 732-6540   (604) 732-6540  
Fax: (604) 732-6550      
         
Address: 389 West 6th Avenue      
  Vancouver, B.C.      
  V5Y 1L1      



Madison Pacific Properties (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces the results for the year ended August 31, 2020 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company announces the results of operations for the year ended August 31, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...