 

Popular Mobile App PlantSnap Has Been Released in the AppGallery

The plant-recognition application will now be available in the official Huawei app store.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantSnap, a mobile application that allows users to instantly identify plants with just a few clicks, while also connecting them with a global community of plant and nature enthusiasts, has been released in AppGallery.

Explore PlantSnap on AppGallery

"PlantSnap is thrilled to partner with Huawei and join the AppGallery. People in mainland China are concerned about the environment and are taking great measures to protect it, and PlantSnap will now be able to help their effort," said Eric Ralls, Founder and CEO of PlantSnap, Inc. "We wouldn't have had access to that market without Huawei's help."

Delivering PlantSnap Benefits to Users

PlantSnap allows users from all over the world to interact with an online social community of nature and plant lovers. Users from around the globe can:

  • Get together any time of the year and post photos to discuss gardening and nature conservation
  • Learn more about protecting the planet
  • See photos taken from all over the world in the map feature, updated every day in the "Explore" section

The app has been downloaded over 42 million times and has more than 700 thousand plants in its database. Currently, PlantSnap is available in 37 languages and it is used in roughly 200 countries around the world every day. Through their partnership with the Huawei AppGallery, the PlantSnap team is excited to better serve their growing community of plant and nature enthusiasts around the globe.

Technology Support from Huawei

"Huawei has provided us with every resource, from phones for testing to budget for partnership marketing and development," said Ralls. "The capabilities and services provided by HMS were easily interchangeable inside our existing infrastructure, which made the whole migration process seamless."

Many Huawei kits were integrated into the application, including Account Kit, In-App Purchases Kit, Analytics Kit, Remote Configuration, Auth Service, Push Kit, Location Kit, and more.  Huawei also played a crucial role in helping PlantSnap obtain the licensing needed to be published and sold in mainland China, where there are currently over 850 million potential users.

AppGallery - One of the Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

Launched in over 170 countries and regions, AppGallery is committed to meeting the diverse yet focused needs of its 500 million active users. The app marketplace actively seeks out partnerships with global and local developers to invite them on board the platform. This allows AppGallery to remain an open and innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to all.

AppGallery recognises the importance and contributions of its developers and is fully dedicated to their success. AppGallery provides full-spectrum operational support for developers worldwide as well as several developer-centric initiatives, empowering developers to innovate further in app development.

For more information, please visit the Huawei Developer website at https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/ or the Huawei Developer Forum at https://forums.developer.huawei.com/forumPortal/en/home

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342262/image.jpg



