 

AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in Study Evaluating Ampligen as Part of Combination Treatment for Patients with Cancer and COVID-19

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced developments in its work to develop new treatments or preventive strategies for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

First, AIM reports that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Phase 1/2a study evaluating the two-drug combination of AIM’s Ampligen and interferon alpha-2b as a potential early-onset treatment for patients with cancer and mild-to-moderate COVID-19 is fully underway, with the first patient enrolled and treated on the study.

AIM is a collaborator on that clinical trial, which is funded in part through grants from the National Cancer Institute and AIM, as well as institutional support from Roswell Park. AIM is providing Ampligen at no charge for this study. Full details about this trial, which is led by Roswell Park co-Principal Investigators, Drs. Brahm Segal and Pawel Kalinski, are available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

Additionally, the AIM team is working to develop:

  • An intranasal prophylaxis strategy for frontline workers, the elderly and other high-risk patients, including those with co-morbidities such as cancer; and

  • An effective therapy for COVID-19 Long Haulers, so named due to the persistence of their symptoms after their infections have ended.

According to AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels: “While major global pharmaceutical companies have largely focused their efforts on the critical need for a COVID-19 vaccine – with Moderna and Pfizer recently announcing significant and hopeful results – AIM believes there is an equally critical health need to develop an early-onset treatment for people already infected with the disease. We greatly appreciate the leadership of Dr. Brahm Segal and Dr. Pawel Kalinski, as well as the tremendous efforts of the entire team at Roswell Park. We look forward to providing further updates as this critical trial progresses.”

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. For instance, no assurance can be given as to whether the above mentioned study will prove successful. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned immuno-oncology clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if such clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that the Company’s actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make its efforts ultimately unproductive. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

