25 November 2020

G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)

GardaWorld Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements

Under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”) any information given by the Company to a potential offeror must, on request, be provided to another offeror or potential offeror. As a result of this requirement, the Company has today entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) in order to provide GardaWorld with equal access to information.

A copy of the non-disclosure agreement will be available shortly on G4S’s website at www.g4s.com/gardaresponse.

The person responsible for releasing this announcement on behalf of G4S is Celine Barroche, Company Secretary.

