 

GardaWorld Offer Update on Offer-related Arrangements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 16:45  |  69   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 November 2020

G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)

GardaWorld Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements

Under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”) any information given by the Company to a potential offeror must, on request, be provided to another offeror or potential offeror.  As a result of this requirement, the Company has today entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) in order to provide GardaWorld with equal access to information.

A copy of the non-disclosure agreement will be available shortly on G4S’s website at www.g4s.com/gardaresponse.

The person responsible for releasing this announcement on behalf of G4S is Celine Barroche, Company Secretary.

For further enquiries, please contact:

G4S plc

Helen Parris                           Director of Investor Relations              +44 (0) 207 9633189

Media enquiries

Sophie McMillan                                Head of Media                        +44 (0) 759 5523483

Press office                                                                                    +44 (0) 207 9633333

Seite 1 von 4
G4S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GardaWorld Offer Update on Offer-related Arrangements NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Exro Announces Public Offering of Common Shares Co-Led by Raymond James and Gravitas Securities
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
G4S plc: G4S to resume dividend for 2021 with clear potential for significant further cash returns to shareholders
16.11.20
G4S plc - Retail Cash Solutions
12.11.20
G4S plc: Offer for G4S plc - North American Competition Clearances
12.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
08.11.20
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
03.11.20
Statement regarding Conditional Indicative Offer from Allied Universal
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding