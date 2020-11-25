 

DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Match

World Boxing Athletic Commission to Both Score and Determine Winner for November 28th Fight With Wagering Available via DraftKings

“A Knockout Will be a Win”

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) has become the “Official Sports Betting Partner” of the upcoming boxing match contested between former undisputed heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson, and former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr. The big event, which is scheduled for November 28, 2020, has partnered with DraftKings as its official sports betting partner (subject to state restrictions) along with a nationally available free-to-play pool. The bouts will all be sanctioned by CSAC and scored by the World Boxing Athletic Commission, who will additionally choose a winner based on pro-fighting rules. A knockout will also be considered a win.

“Viewers of this fight will be at the forefront of a premier and customer-first event that pits two generationally dominant boxing talents against one another while also integrating DraftKings branding and exclusive sportsbook data for a seamless second-screen experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “Sports betting technology has evolved exponentially since Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr. were crowned world champions, so seeing these legends now clash within this innovative era of our industry is something special.” 

Undercard sports betting on DraftKings will be available in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Tennessee while bettors in Illinois, New Hampshire and New Jersey can wager on the main card and fans nationwide can enter a free-to-play pool for the match. Additionally, DraftKings branding will appear throughout the match’s media day, weigh-in and boxing ring. As part of the sponsorship, DraftKings will also develop a “DraftKings Tale of the Bet” original series to capture sportsbook trends such as percentage of bets and handle, significant bet placements and unique market offers.

“We couldn’t be happier to have DraftKings as the betting partner for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight. This is an epic event we will all remember, and it is exciting to have the power and scale of DraftKings allow viewers to participate in a meaningful way,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, a producer of the event. 

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlines the four-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 8pm ET, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00pm ET on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com. Triller has also secured legendary musical guests, including DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG with Ne-Yo set to perform the national anthem. 

