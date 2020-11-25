 

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits information prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 November 2020

globenewswire
25.11.2020, 20:01  |  76   |   |   

                                                                                                         Charenton-le-Pont, 25th November 2020

Information prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held
on 30 November 2020

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) reminds its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held on 30th November 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's headquarters, under the chairmanship of Mr George Graux, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the provisions of order n°2020-321 of 25 March 2020 issued in the context of the health crisis linked to Covid-19 and extended by decree n°2020-925 of 29 July 2020, it will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. Shareholders are therefore invited to participate in the General Meeting by voting exclusively by mail or by giving a proxy using the mail voting form or by Internet on the secure voting platform VOTACCESS. In this respect, it is specified that, in accordance with Article 6 of Decree n°2020-418, proxies with a named person must be received no later than the fourth day prior to the General Meeting, i.e. midnight (Paris time) on 26 November 2020, and that the instructions of the proxy holder must also be sent within the same time limit, in the form of a postal voting form, by e-mail to the following e-mail address: actionnaire@mbws.com or on the VOTACCESS platform.

Consequently, no admission card will be issued to shareholders or their representatives who request one.

No questions may be asked during the General Assembly and no new resolutions may be placed on the agenda during the General Assembly.

The General Meeting will be audiocast live.  Details of accessing this webcast will be posted online prior to the Meeting on the dedicated section: http://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-generale-2020.

