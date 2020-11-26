 

Bureau Veritas’ comprehensive expertise to support the power industry for a low-carbon future

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – November 26, 2020

Bureau Veritas’ comprehensive expertise to support the power industry for a low-carbon future

A track record of more than 250GW in Offshore & Onshore Wind and Solar

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification is proud to support major power players worldwide thanks to its expertise in improving the safety and performance of offshore and onshore wind, solar and power grid projects.

Building on to its 100+ year history in the power sector and more than 25 years expertise in wind and solar, Bureau Veritas today has a track record of 3,000+ onshore wind and solar projects in 50+ countries across all continents, and more than 50 offshore wind projects, among them major industry flagship ventures.

In total, this represents technical support to 250 GW of renewables installed capacity, equivalent to almost a quarter of all power capacity (renewables and conventional combined) in the European Union.

Over the last two decades, Bureau Veritas has dedicated significant efforts to develop one-stop-shop solutions related to renewable energies: from design verification of offshore wind farms, to supply chain quality assurance for solar photovoltaic panels, and project and construction management support for onshore wind developments.

Eduardo Camargo, Executive Vice-President, Group Transformation and Business Development, Bureau Veritas, commented:

“As a global leader in TIC for the power industry, Bureau Veritas deploys its expertise in quality, health and safety, and sustainability every day to shape trust between industry and society. We are committed to partnering with our clients to accelerate their carbon footprint reduction, reach net zero emissions, and achieve sustainable resource use. Thanks to BV Green Line of services & solutions for Renewables, we de-risk innovative large-scale power projects and play a vital role in helping our clients to mitigate their impact on People and Planet, and build a low-carbon future.”

Joerg Gmeinbauer, Global Vice-President, Power & Utilities, Bureau Veritas, added:

“Bureau Veritas is committed to support the power sector in accelerating the energy transition. In the recent years, we have strengthened our range of solutions in order to tackle immediate and future challenges of renewable energy development and operation. These services include asset lifecycle solutions covering design, permitting, procurement, construction and operation of onshore and offshore wind projects, as well as solar power assets. Thanks to BV Green Line, clients will also be able to address power grid reliability relating to the further integration of renewable energies.

For more information on Bureau Veritas Green Line:
 https://group.bureauveritas.com/expertise-sustainability

 


About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.


