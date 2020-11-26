 

SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 14:00  |  78   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” or “SHARC Energy”) is participating in a virtual trade mission focused on selling its wastewater technology in Brazil’s public and private sectors.

Hosted by Global Affairs Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service based out of the Consulate General of Canada in São Paulo, Brazil, the virtual trade mission commenced on November 16 and provided a briefing session for the Canadian delegation and a B2B matchmaking program with Brazilian companies and organizations in the public and private sector focused on water and wastewater treatment.

The purpose of the trade mission is to connect Canadian companies with a target of 8 meetings with various businesses and organizations that cover expertise in engineering, wastewater and water infrastructure, manufacturer representation, manufacturing, market strategy and government initiatives. These meetings are intended to begin the foundation of strong relationships that will not only benefit the Company in the Brazilian market but potentially other markets as some of these businesses or organizations are multi-national.

This program is a business development initiative of SHARC Energy that is not the focus of the sales team and manufacturer representative network. Their focus remains on the market penetration of the PIRANHA system in North America. This virtual trade mission is the beginning of a potential long-term market opportunity as Brazil continues to invest in water and wastewater infrastructure and energy efficiency over the next decade. Initial conversations have related to pilot projects, market strategy and synergies between organizations.

The Company continues to engage with the Trade Commissioner Service of Global Affairs Canada and will continue to leverage these services and future opportunities and the support provided by the government in order to bring SHARC Energy technology and products to new global markets. Entering new markets with the Trade Commissioner Service allows SHARC Energy to develop new markets in a low cost and efficient manner while building visibility within the Government of Canada.

“This is another element of SHARC Energy’s global commercialization strategy,” said Hanspaul Pannu, SHARC Energy’s Chief Financial Officer. “With its new focus on investing in clean technologies to improve its municipal water, wastewater and energy infrastructure, Brazil presents a major market for SHARC Energy’s wastewater energy recovery technology, which recovers the thermal energy from the water that goes down the drain, reducing the need for other energy sources to heat and cool buildings, in turn reducing GHG emissions.”

Seite 1 von 3
Sharc International Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in Brazil VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” or “SHARC Energy”) is participating in a virtual trade mission focused on selling its wastewater …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Canadian Government’s Technology Accelerator Selects SHARC Energy to Market Wastewater Energy-Exchange Technology Globally
19.11.20
SHARC Energy Supports King County and Seattle Pioneering Wastewater Energy Recovery

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
1.000
International Wastewater Systems: Riesenmarkt oder Flop?