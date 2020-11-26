SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in Brazil

Hosted by Global Affairs Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service based out of the Consulate General of Canada in São Paulo, Brazil, the virtual trade mission commenced on November 16 and provided a briefing session for the Canadian delegation and a B2B matchmaking program with Brazilian companies and organizations in the public and private sector focused on water and wastewater treatment.

The purpose of the trade mission is to connect Canadian companies with a target of 8 meetings with various businesses and organizations that cover expertise in engineering, wastewater and water infrastructure, manufacturer representation, manufacturing, market strategy and government initiatives. These meetings are intended to begin the foundation of strong relationships that will not only benefit the Company in the Brazilian market but potentially other markets as some of these businesses or organizations are multi-national.

This program is a business development initiative of SHARC Energy that is not the focus of the sales team and manufacturer representative network. Their focus remains on the market penetration of the PIRANHA system in North America. This virtual trade mission is the beginning of a potential long-term market opportunity as Brazil continues to invest in water and wastewater infrastructure and energy efficiency over the next decade. Initial conversations have related to pilot projects, market strategy and synergies between organizations.

The Company continues to engage with the Trade Commissioner Service of Global Affairs Canada and will continue to leverage these services and future opportunities and the support provided by the government in order to bring SHARC Energy technology and products to new global markets. Entering new markets with the Trade Commissioner Service allows SHARC Energy to develop new markets in a low cost and efficient manner while building visibility within the Government of Canada.

“This is another element of SHARC Energy’s global commercialization strategy,” said Hanspaul Pannu, SHARC Energy’s Chief Financial Officer. “With its new focus on investing in clean technologies to improve its municipal water, wastewater and energy infrastructure, Brazil presents a major market for SHARC Energy’s wastewater energy recovery technology, which recovers the thermal energy from the water that goes down the drain, reducing the need for other energy sources to heat and cool buildings, in turn reducing GHG emissions.”