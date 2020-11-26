Asklepios Kliniken: Consolidated net operating income impacted by continuing coronavirus pandemic

Patient numbers down by around 30%

Net operating income impacted by effects of coronavirus

Hamburg, 26 November 2020. In July 2020, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA completed the acquisition of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, RHÖN's results for July, August and September are included in the Asklepios Group's financial statements for the first time. This first-time consolidation means that the published figures are comparable with neither the previous year nor the preceding quarters. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the Asklepios Group's development in the period from January to September of the current financial year.

In the first nine months of 2020, the Asklepios Group's revenue amounted to EUR 3,070.9 million (9M 2019 excluding RHÖN: EUR 2,637.3 million). Consolidated net operating income (EAT) for the period from January to September 2020 was impacted by depreciation, amortisation and impairment of EUR 197.4 million. In addition, the acquisition of RHÖN increased interest and similar expenses by around EUR 5.0 million. Overall, net operating income (EAT) for the period amounted to EUR 57.5 million (9M 2019 excluding RHÖN: EUR 84.0 million), corresponding to a return on sales of 1.7% (9M 2019 excluding RHÖN: 3.2%).

"The next few months will still be enormously challenging for us, both medically and economically. Bureaucracy and arbitrary political decisions are making it even more difficult to plan ahead - and this applies to all hospitals equally. A viable agreement is therefore essential for us. Although the adoption of the German Third Civil Protection Act is a start, it is not enough from our point of view," emphasises Kai Hankeln, CEO of the Asklepios Group. "This makes it all the more important for us, together with RHÖN, to complement each other on many different levels, to learn from one another and establish a stable positioning together for the benefit of patients and employees. It can already been seen during the coronavirus pandemic that both companies are making a significant contribution to ensuring healthcare in Germany."