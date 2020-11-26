 

DGAP-News Asklepios Kliniken: Consolidated net operating income impacted by continuing coronavirus pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.11.2020, 18:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: Asklepios Kliniken / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Asklepios Kliniken: Consolidated net operating income impacted by continuing coronavirus pandemic

26.11.2020 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Asklepios Group: Consolidated net operating income impacted by continuing coronavirus pandemic

  • Patient numbers down by around 30%
  • Net operating income impacted by effects of coronavirus

Hamburg, 26 November 2020. In July 2020, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA completed the acquisition of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, RHÖN's results for July, August and September are included in the Asklepios Group's financial statements for the first time. This first-time consolidation means that the published figures are comparable with neither the previous year nor the preceding quarters. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the Asklepios Group's development in the period from January to September of the current financial year.

In the first nine months of 2020, the Asklepios Group's revenue amounted to EUR 3,070.9 million (9M 2019 excluding RHÖN: EUR 2,637.3 million). Consolidated net operating income (EAT) for the period from January to September 2020 was impacted by depreciation, amortisation and impairment of EUR 197.4 million. In addition, the acquisition of RHÖN increased interest and similar expenses by around EUR 5.0 million. Overall, net operating income (EAT) for the period amounted to EUR 57.5 million (9M 2019 excluding RHÖN: EUR 84.0 million), corresponding to a return on sales of 1.7% (9M 2019 excluding RHÖN: 3.2%).

"The next few months will still be enormously challenging for us, both medically and economically. Bureaucracy and arbitrary political decisions are making it even more difficult to plan ahead - and this applies to all hospitals equally. A viable agreement is therefore essential for us. Although the adoption of the German Third Civil Protection Act is a start, it is not enough from our point of view," emphasises Kai Hankeln, CEO of the Asklepios Group. "This makes it all the more important for us, together with RHÖN, to complement each other on many different levels, to learn from one another and establish a stable positioning together for the benefit of patients and employees. It can already been seen during the coronavirus pandemic that both companies are making a significant contribution to ensuring healthcare in Germany."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Asklepios Kliniken: Consolidated net operating income impacted by continuing coronavirus pandemic DGAP-News: Asklepios Kliniken / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Asklepios Kliniken: Consolidated net operating income impacted by continuing coronavirus pandemic 26.11.2020 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Eintritt in 34 Mrd. Dollar Markt - Herstellung von ersten Mushroom Produkten begonnen!
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bohrungen bestätigen signifikante Erweiterung von Korbel Main - ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020
Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH: Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Abgasskandal bei Fiat in größerer Dimension
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Aktueller Stand des Antrags auf Bergbaupacht und der Vorbereitung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital erhöht die Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognosen für 2020 weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH:Kündigung des Beteiligungsvertrags vom 20. Mai 2005 zwischen der ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...