RomReal Third Quarter (Q3) 2020 Results and Investor Presentation
RomReal hereby announces the results of the third quarter of 2020 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.
A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 9am CET tomorrow 27 November 2020.
For further information please contact:
