 

RomReal Third Quarter (Q3) 2020 Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the third quarter of 2020 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 9am CET tomorrow 27 November 2020.

For further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


