DATA443 TRIPLES DATA CENTER STORAGE CAPACITY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CUSTOMER CONSUMPTION

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

Data443 has doubled its capacity at the world leading CyrusOne data center in Research Triangle Park in Durham, NC, as well as additional facilities in Dallas, TX

The Company continues to leverage its Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”) relationship for quality infrastructure and services

The increased investment in hybrid cloud operations represents a direct correlation to capacity needs for Arcmail , along with forecasted consumption in the foreseeable future

The industry-first Zoom Privacy Scanner powered by ClassiDocs drives significant continued processed power requirements and demand increases

ARALOC data processing, storage, encryption and increased sharing continue to drive consumption demands

WordPress GDPR Framework usage has increased 200% in past quarters, driving over 1000 new subscribers to the world’s first Data443 Privacy Seal

WHY IT MATTERS:

Customer demands for Data443’s increased storage and retention of data continues to grow, demonstrating continued and growing trust in our unique solutions

Acquisitions such as FileFacets and Resilient Networks continue to drive increased consumption of our services and capacity of our infrastructure

Data privacy needs continue to grow in sophistication and complexity on a nearly daily basis

Privacy Management capabilities provided by ClassiDocs further drive value from these data sets

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443 commented, “Upon an internal strategic review of our current cloud storage capabilities, actual consumption and forecasts, and integrating our recent completed acquisitions, we determined it was necessary to take these important steps to expand our data storage capacities to meet the growing needs of our customers. These measures demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with the advanced services they need to access their data, with additional storage for the needs of new customers that we add. While many companies have struggled to define their role in this evolving and competitive landscape, we continue to close business, deliver relevant and on-point solutions. We expect this trend to continue as businesses adopt to the new operating paradigm, new privacy frameworks and brace themselves for the reality of the onslaught of new data security requirements. The increased capacity is a direct correlation to increased consumption by these same and new customers in 2020.”