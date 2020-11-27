 

DATA443 TRIPLES DATA CENTER STORAGE CAPACITY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CUSTOMER CONSUMPTION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 17:12  |  46   |   |   

Customer Reliance and Trust in Data443 Capabilities, Including Privacy and Security Capability for Data Storage and Processing, Increasing Exponentially

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, announced several key initiatives to address the growing demand from customers related to Data443’s growing hybrid cloud operations.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

  • Data443 has doubled its capacity at the world leading CyrusOne data center in Research Triangle Park in Durham, NC, as well as additional facilities in Dallas, TX
  • The Company continues to leverage its Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”) relationship for quality infrastructure and services
  • The increased investment in hybrid cloud operations represents a direct correlation to capacity needs for Arcmail , along with forecasted consumption in the foreseeable future
  • The industry-first Zoom Privacy Scanner powered by ClassiDocs drives significant continued processed power requirements and demand increases
  • ARALOC data processing, storage, encryption and increased sharing continue to drive consumption demands
  • WordPress GDPR Framework usage has increased 200% in past quarters, driving over 1000 new subscribers to the world’s first Data443 Privacy Seal

WHY IT MATTERS:

  • Customer demands for Data443’s increased storage and retention of data continues to grow, demonstrating continued and growing trust in our unique solutions
  • Acquisitions such as FileFacets and Resilient Networks continue to drive increased consumption of our services and capacity of our infrastructure
  • Data privacy needs continue to grow in sophistication and complexity on a nearly daily basis
  • Privacy Management capabilities provided by ClassiDocs further drive value from these data sets

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443 commented, “Upon an internal strategic review of our current cloud storage capabilities, actual consumption and forecasts, and integrating our recent completed acquisitions, we determined it was necessary to take these important steps to expand our data storage capacities to meet the growing needs of our customers. These measures demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with the advanced services they need to access their data, with additional storage for the needs of new customers that we add. While many companies have struggled to define their role in this evolving and competitive landscape, we continue to close business, deliver relevant and on-point solutions. We expect this trend to continue as businesses adopt to the new operating paradigm, new privacy frameworks and brace themselves for the reality of the onslaught of new data security requirements. The increased capacity is a direct correlation to increased consumption by these same and new customers in 2020.”

Seite 1 von 4
Data443 Risk Mitigation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DATA443 TRIPLES DATA CENTER STORAGE CAPACITY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CUSTOMER CONSUMPTION Customer Reliance and Trust in Data443 Capabilities, Including Privacy and Security Capability for Data Storage and Processing, Increasing Exponentially RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid ...
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
KBC Group: KBC finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
PGS ASA: Scheme of Arrangement to Implement Financing Transaction
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the ...
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Completes Compulsory Acquisition of Common Shares of Dealnet Capital ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
DATA443 ANNOUNCES FURTHER REDUCTION IN DEBT, WITH MORE SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY TERMS, AND SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DERIVATIVE LIABILITIES
18.11.20
Data443 Announces Elimination of Warrants as Part of Settlement, Continues Path to Major Market Uplist - Updated
18.11.20
Data443 Announces Elimination of Warrants as Part of Settlment, Continues Path to Major Market Uplist
18.11.20
DATA443 REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS, CONTINUING RECORD GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS; QUARTER ALSO INCLUDES RECORD CUSTOMER GROWTH AND INCREASING ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE
16.11.20
DATA443 RELEASES STELLAR THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIALS ON ROAD TO UPLIST TO MAJOR MARKET
12.11.20
DATA443 SCHEDULES BUSINESS UPDATE CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 AT 4: 30 PM ET
06.11.20
CALIFORNIA APPROVES BALLOT MEASURE EXPANDING CONSUMER DATA PRIVACY EXPECTED TO ROLLOUT NATIONALLY
05.11.20
DATA443’s LEADING DATA TRANSPORT PRODUCT, DATAEXPRESS, RELEASES 2FA INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE AUTHENTICATOR