Opera Limited to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 29, 2020

No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs. A copy of the notice of the AGM is available at https://investor.opera.com/

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA), one of the world’s leading consumer brands with over 380 million monthly active users, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) on December 29, 2020, at 14:00 Central European Time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be a virtual meeting. Those interested in attending may request call-in details by email to investor-relations@opera.com . The record date is December 1, 2020.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

