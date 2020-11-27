 

Opera Limited to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 22:15  |  46   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA), one of the world’s leading consumer brands with over 380 million monthly active users, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) on December 29, 2020, at 14:00 Central European Time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be a virtual meeting. Those interested in attending may request call-in details by email to investor-relations@opera.com. The record date is December 1, 2020.

No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs. A copy of the notice of the AGM is available at https://investor.opera.com/

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

For more information, please visit https://investor.opera.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Opera undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Opera believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Opera is included in Opera’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. 

CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact:

Derrick Nueman
Phone: +1 (408) 596-3055
Email: investor-relations@opera.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: press-team@opera.com

Opera Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opera Limited to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 29, 2020 OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA), one of the world’s leading consumer brands with over 380 million monthly active users, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid ...
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
Aurora Mobile Signs 5G Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and 5G Messaging Connection Test ...
Falco Completes Extension of Maturity of Its Senior Loan
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting 27 November 2020 | Results
Mitteilung | MCH Group | Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung 27. November 2020 | Résultats
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences
19.11.20
Opera Limited announces third quarter 2020 financial results
18.11.20
Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] now gives you instant access to Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube in the sidebar
05.11.20
Opera Limited to announce third quarter 2020 financial results on November 19, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
78
Opera - re-IPO