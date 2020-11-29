Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG

“This transaction will simplify Aegon’s footprint and strengthen our balance sheet”, said Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon. “We are sharpening our strategic focus and are concentrating on those countries and business lines where Aegon can create most value. I would like to thank our employees in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey for their significant contribution to Aegon over the years. We believe that our businesses will benefit greatly from the vast experience of VIG, a leading insurance group in the region.”

The proceeds amount to EUR 830 million and represent a multiple of 2.6 times the book value on June 30, 2020. This will result in an increase in IFRS equity of EUR 505 million of which EUR 362 million will be recognized as book gain based on the balance sheet position on June 30, 2020. The total net underlying earnings of Aegon’s businesses in Central and Eastern Europe amounted to EUR 54 million for 2019, implying a transaction multiple of 15 times net underlying earnings. As a result of the transaction, the Group Solvency II ratio is estimated to improve by approximately 8 percentage points.

The proceeds will be upstreamed to the Group and increase Aegon's financial flexibility to execute on its strategic priorities, including deleveraging. On December 10, 2020, Aegon will provide an update on its strategy and financial targets at its virtual Capital Markets Day.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals customary for transactions of this nature and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

