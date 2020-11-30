COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 41/2020 – 30 NOVEMBER 2020

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 21,966 692.88 15,219,692.25 23 November 2020 8,000 674.20 5,393,586.40 24 November 2020 7,827 661.27 5,175,773.59 25 November 2020 7,804 646.77 5,047,375.13 26 November 2020 6,000 651.21 3,907,277.40 27 November 2020 5,809 648.21 3,765,460.02 Accumulated under the program 57,406 670.82 38,509,164.79

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 539,901 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

