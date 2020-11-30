iCAD Highlights Expanded Suite of Leading Breast Health AI Solutions at Virtual RSNA 2020

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD , Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that the Company is showcasing its leading Breast Health Solutions , including the expanded ProFound AI platform powered by Panorama, at the 106 th Scientific Assembly and virtual Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), November 29 – December 5.

The Company’s full suite of solutions includes the latest generation of ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), the first artificial intelligence (AI) cancer detection software for DBT to be cleared by the US Food & Drug Administration, as well as ProFound AI for 2D Mammography ,* and ProFound AI Risk for 2D mammography, the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation based solely on a screening mammogram.

“Our efforts to commercialize pioneering solutions positioned to enhance patient care and improve outcomes is underscored by the superior performance and unrivaled specificity of our breast imaging AI that is transforming breast cancer detection and risk-based, personalized screening,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “We’re thrilled to highlight our expanded ProFound AI platform powered by Panorama at RSNA 2020, which is poised to further boost radiologists’ performance, improve detection and care, and is uniquely positioned to address the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.”

“Our new ProFound AI Risk is helping to change the way breast cancer risk is assessed and contribute to the acceleration of breast cancer screening from an aged-based screening paradigm to a risk-adapted screening paradigm,” continued Klein. “It is extremely gratifying to fulfill our panoramic vision of providing a complete clinical approach with a broader view of each patient’s case, history, and short-term risk, for truly personalized and enhanced patient care.”

ProFound AI Risk was created from a relationship between iCAD and leading researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. This partnership is built upon a previous research agreement whereby researchers at the Karolinska Institutet developed a breast cancer risk prediction model using information identified in mammography images provided by iCAD’s AI solutions. The clinical decision support tool combines aspects within mammographic images, as well as age and breast density, to provide a highly accurate short-term risk estimation that is specific to each woman.