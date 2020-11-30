 

iCAD Highlights Expanded Suite of Leading Breast Health AI Solutions at Virtual RSNA 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  69   |   |   

Groundbreaking ProFound AI Risk Helps Transform Breast Cancer Screening from an Age-Based Paradigm to Risk-Adapted Precision Screening, Individualized for Each Woman

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that the Company is showcasing its leading Breast Health Solutions, including the expanded ProFound AI platform powered by Panorama, at the 106th Scientific Assembly and virtual Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), November 29 – December 5.

The Company’s full suite of solutions includes the latest generation of ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), the first artificial intelligence (AI) cancer detection software for DBT to be cleared by the US Food & Drug Administration, as well as ProFound AI for 2D Mammography,* and ProFound AI Risk for 2D mammography, the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation based solely on a screening mammogram.

“Our efforts to commercialize pioneering solutions positioned to enhance patient care and improve outcomes is underscored by the superior performance and unrivaled specificity of our breast imaging AI that is transforming breast cancer detection and risk-based, personalized screening,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “We’re thrilled to highlight our expanded ProFound AI platform powered by Panorama at RSNA 2020, which is poised to further boost radiologists’ performance, improve detection and care, and is uniquely positioned to address the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.”

“Our new ProFound AI Risk is helping to change the way breast cancer risk is assessed and contribute to the acceleration of breast cancer screening from an aged-based screening paradigm to a risk-adapted screening paradigm,” continued Klein. “It is extremely gratifying to fulfill our panoramic vision of providing a complete clinical approach with a broader view of each patient’s case, history, and short-term risk, for truly personalized and enhanced patient care.”

ProFound AI Risk was created from a relationship between iCAD and leading researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. This partnership is built upon a previous research agreement whereby researchers at the Karolinska Institutet developed a breast cancer risk prediction model using information identified in mammography images provided by iCAD’s AI solutions. The clinical decision support tool combines aspects within mammographic images, as well as age and breast density, to provide a highly accurate short-term risk estimation that is specific to each woman.

Seite 1 von 3
icad Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iCAD Highlights Expanded Suite of Leading Breast Health AI Solutions at Virtual RSNA 2020 Groundbreaking ProFound AI Risk Helps Transform Breast Cancer Screening from an Age-Based Paradigm to Risk-Adapted Precision Screening, Individualized for Each WomanNASHUA, N.H., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
iCAD Announces Promising Clinical Data to be Presented on Treatment of Early-Stage Breast and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 2020 Online Congress
24.11.20
iCAD Reports Over 1,000 Licenses Sold as Part of ProFound AI Sales
05.11.20
iCAD Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020