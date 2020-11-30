EnWave Signs Second Equipment Purchase Agreement with Patata Torres to Increase REV Manufacturing Capacity by 100kW

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed its second Equipment Purchase Agreement with Patatas Fritas Torres S.L. (“Patatas Torres”), a leading snack manufacturer in Spain. This purchase is for a much larger 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) machine complimenting Patatas Torres’ previous purchase of a 10kW REV machine. Patatas Torres signed a commercial royalty-bearing license with EnWave in March 2020 for the right to produce REV-dried cheese snacks in Spain. The acquisition of this larger continuous vacuum microwave processing line will allow Patatas Torres to meaningfully grow and leverage their successful development and launch of their portfolio of premium cheese snacks under the brand “Just This!” domestically.



Historically a leading manufacturer of premium potato chip products with robust international and domestic distribution, Patatas Torres has committed to diversifying its portfolio to include several healthy snack offerings through this meaningful investment in REV technology. Their plan is to develop multiple flavors and formats that appeal to varying international markets and which can be exported through Patatas Torres’ existing distribution network. The planned delivery and start-up of the 100kW REV machinery is targeted for May 2021.

About Patatas Fritas Torres S.L.

Patatas Fritas Torres is a Catalonian family business, known for its innovative and entrepreneurial approach to the development and marketing of premium snacks. Patatas Fritas Torres is committed to creating high-quality products that are healthy and tasty, high in nutritional value and that have health benefits for consumers.

Patatas Fritas Torres has received the XXI International Food and Beverage Trophy in Paris and also the XXVII International Trophy for Quality.

For more information about Patatas Fritas Torres, please visit www.patatastorres.com

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.