 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:26  |  108   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering (the “Offering”) of 28,750,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,900,000. The number of Units includes an additional 3,750,000 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Underwriters’ over-allotment option.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a “Common Share”) and one one-half Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) (or other applicable exchange) is equal to or greater than $0.60 per Common Share for ten consecutive trading days.

The Offering was made pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 11, 2020, as amended (the “Underwriting Agreement”) among the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp., as sole-lead underwriter, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners, Haywood Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). Certain purchasers on the president’s list purchased 2,083,333 Units for an aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the “President’s List”). The Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering and 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering from purchasers on the President’s List. In addition, upon closing of the Offering, the Company has agreed to issue the Underwriters non-transferable broker warrants (each, a “Broker Warrant”) equal to 6% of the total number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering and 3% of the total number of Units sold to the President’s List. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share (the “Broker Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.24 per Broker Warrant, and is exercisable for a period of 24 months from today’s date. The Company has also agreed to pay the Underwriters a corporate finance fee of $50,000 payable in cash (plus applicable taxes).

Seite 1 von 3
BIGG Digital Assets Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:30 Uhr
BIGG Digital Assets, Alibaba, Square: Krypto & Technologie – die neuen Reichmacher!
13.11.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering to $6 Million
12.11.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
11.11.20
BIGG Digital Assets, VISA, American Express: Pay per Coin & Click!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
140
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?