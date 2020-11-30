BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering (the “Offering”) of 28,750,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,900,000. The number of Units includes an additional 3,750,000 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Underwriters’ over-allotment option.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a “Common Share”) and one one-half Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) (or other applicable exchange) is equal to or greater than $0.60 per Common Share for ten consecutive trading days.