State Street and Neuberger Berman Extend Mutual Fund Servicing Agreement

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced an extension of its service agreement with Neuberger Berman to renew accounting services for Neuberger’s $40B mutual funds business.

“We are very proud to build on our nearly four decade relationship with Neuberger Berman,” said John Lehner, head of State Street’s asset manager segment. “We have forged a strong, collaborative partnership with the firm through the years, and this extension to support their mutual fund business is a testament to our goal of being a long-term partner for our clients.”