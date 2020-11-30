 

Clairvest Partners with Management Team of Brunswick Bierworks

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”) (collectively, “Clairvest”), made an equity investment in Brunswick Bierworks Inc. (“Brunswick”, or the “Company”), partnering with the Company’s management team, including Sean Fleming, the Company’s CEO and Co-Founder.

Brunswick is a leading Canadian contract manufacturer of beer, pre-mixed ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beer, and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The Company was founded in 2016 and is one of the largest privately-owned breweries in Canada. Brunswick provides a turnkey supply chain solution for, principally alcoholic, beverage brands from recipe development through to production, quality control, and warehousing and distribution. The transaction is part of Clairvest’s multi-year focus on the food, beverage and co-packing industries.

“We have been impressed with Brunswick’s reputation as a very high quality product producer with an ability to build strong customer relationships. The future is very bright for Brunswick and we believe Sean and his team are well-positioned to accelerate the growth of the Company with additional investments” said Robbie Isenberg, a Managing Director at Clairvest.

“Our capabilities are growing and we are seeing many opportunities for Brunswick to continue to expand both locally and internationally. In Clairvest we see the right kind of partner for our company: one that is focused on supporting management and with a proven track record of growing companies. Clairvest will be an important addition to our team as we continue to execute on our vision,” said Sean Fleming, CEO and Co-Founder of Brunswick.

Brunswick is Clairvest’s 56th platform investment and the fifth investment by CEP VI. The Clairvest / CEP VI co-investment pool is capitalized at US$850 million and focuses on equity investments in growth companies.

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.4 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 56 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Clairvest Contact Information
Maria Shkolnik
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270 | Fax: (416) 925-5753
marias@clairvest.com


