 

Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

30.11.2020
30.11.2020, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Paul Stoddart, president, New Payments Platforms, will present at the virtual Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

