Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Paul Stoddart, president, New Payments Platforms, will present at the virtual Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.