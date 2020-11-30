Stride Identifies a Cyberattack on Its Systems and Network

Upon identifying unusual system activity, we quickly initiated our response, taking steps to contain the threat and lock down impacted systems, notifying federal law enforcement authorities, and working with an industry-leading third-party forensics team to investigate and assist with the incident.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) (“Stride” or “we”) – to be Stride, Inc. effective December 16, 2020 – has detected unauthorized activity on its network, which has since been confirmed as a criminal attack in the form of ransomware.

Importantly, students at the schools we serve continue to learn. Based on our investigation to date, the attack did not affect the Learning Management System (“LMS”) that is used to deliver educational content to students and to host student accounts – no data on the LMS was compromised nor has the delivery of services over the LMS been interrupted in any way. Our client schools – charter and district online schools – are still open, operating, and secure, as they have been since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, all major corporate systems – including payroll, accounting, enrollment, financial reporting, procurement, and shipping – have remained operational through this incident.

We do believe that the attacker accessed certain parts of our corporate back-office systems, including some student and employee information on those systems, but it will take further time to determine the scope of the information accessed.

We carry insurance, including cyber insurance, which we believe to be commensurate with our size and the nature of our operations. We have already worked with our cyber insurance provider to make a payment to the ransomware attacker, as a proactive and preventive step to ensure that the information obtained by the attacker from our systems will not be released on the Internet or otherwise disclosed.

While there is always a risk that the threat actor will not adhere to negotiated terms, based on the specific characteristics of the case, and the guidance we have received about the attack and the threat actor, we believe the payment was a reasonable measure to take in order to prevent misuse of any information the attacker obtained.

Stride considers the security and integrity of our systems and network among our top priorities, particularly considering the large shift this year to remote learning and work due to COVID-19. While no company can ever eliminate the risk of a cyberattack, we are working extensively with an industry-leading third-party forensics firm to ensure that we are taking all appropriate steps to prevent any incident like this from happening again.