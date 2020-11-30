Brinks Home Security to Present at Imperial Capital’s Security Investor Conference

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced that it will participate in the Imperial Capital 2020 Virtual Security Investors Conference. Mr. William Niles, Brinks Home Security’s Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the conference on December 3, 2020 at 10:15 am ET.



A live webcast of the event will be made available on the Brinks Home Security investor relations website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/.