 

Fronsac Announces the Closing of a Previously Announced Five Property Grocery Store Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 20:02  |  57   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: FRO.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT” or “Fronsac”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of five grocery store properties leased to affiliated brands of Loblaws located in Beauport, QC, Roberval, QC, Sydney, NS, New Glasgow, NS, and Kirkland Lake, ON.

The properties are comprised of five grocery stores, aggregating approximately 246,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The properties are 100% occupied, with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.1 years, and are all single-tenant properties leased on a triple net basis.

The combined net operating income in respect of the Acquisition Properties is approximately $3.0 million, representing a 7.0% weighted average capitalization rate based on the aggregate purchase price of approximately $43.4 million (excluding transaction costs).

About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Fronsac warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Fronsac with securities regulators, including the management report. Fronsac does not intend or undertake to update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.


Fronsac REIT Trust Units (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fronsac Announces the Closing of a Previously Announced Five Property Grocery Store Portfolio MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX-V: FRO.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT” or “Fronsac”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of five grocery store properties leased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Fronsac Announces the Closing of Its Fully-Subscribed Public Offering of Units and the Exercise by the Agents of the Over-Allotment Option in Full
23.11.20
Fronsac Announces the Closing of Its Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
13.11.20
Fronsac Announces the Terms of Its Public Offering of Units and Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
04.11.20
Fronsac Announces Its Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, a 17% Increase in Its Per Unit Distributions for 2021 and an Upcoming Unit Consolidation