 

SHARC Energy Chosen to Provide Wastewater Energy Recovery for Seattle’s Greenest Residential Building Complex

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   
  • First PIRANHA T15 unit ships in Q1 2021
  • Announces $3.0M non-brokered equity private placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” or “SHARC Energy”) is pleased to announce its wastewater energy recovery technology will be placed in what is expected to be Seattle’s greenest apartment tower.

Sustainable Living Innovations, LLC (“SLI”), a world leader in advanced panelized building design and construction, has agreed to purchase one of SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA T15 units, which will recover the thermal energy from the water that will go down the drains of the 303 Battery project (“303 Battery”). The unit is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2021.

The 15-story, 112-unit complex at 303 Battery Street, in Seattle’s Belltown neighbourhood, will also be one of the first residential towers to be certified as Zero Net Energy by the International Living Future Institute (“ILFI”), according to SLI.

“It is a major achievement for SHARC Energy to be chosen for such a prestigious project that is truly at the cutting edge of sustainability and design,” said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller. “The PIRANHA is a breakthrough technology in recovering the energy from the water we now put down the drain every day. It’s an honour to be selected as a key technology to run what will be Seattle’s greenest building, and one of the world’s first to achieve Zero Net Energy certification.”

Zero Energy Certification means that a “building is truly operating as claimed, harnessing energy from the sun, wind or earth to produce net annual energy demand through a third-party audit of actual performance data,” according to ILFI.

SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA systems are now being fully commercialized and being used — or will soon be installed — in Colorado, Washington State, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and in Australia.

The PIRANHA systems are a wastewater heat pump, designed to be installed in new or refurbished buildings, to capture wastewater in a single tank and transfer the thermal energy back into a buildings hot water, heating and cooling systems at an average Co-efficient of Performance (“COP”) of 3.5. The wastewater, with excess heat removed, is later released in a controlled flow into the sewer system for treatment. Recovering the thermal energy means reducing or eliminating the need for fossil fuels or electricity for hot water, heating, and cooling, which leads to lower utility and operating costs.

Seite 1 von 4
Sharc International Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHARC Energy Chosen to Provide Wastewater Energy Recovery for Seattle’s Greenest Residential Building Complex First PIRANHA T15 unit ships in Q1 2021Announces $3.0M non-brokered equity private placement VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
SHARC Energy Reports on Q3 2020
26.11.20
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in Brazil
23.11.20
Canadian Government’s Technology Accelerator Selects SHARC Energy to Market Wastewater Energy-Exchange Technology Globally
19.11.20
SHARC Energy Supports King County and Seattle Pioneering Wastewater Energy Recovery

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
1.000
International Wastewater Systems: Riesenmarkt oder Flop?