 

PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 16:12  |  95   |   |   

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group, the leading supplier of AGILE ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries, has launched Sprinter, a brand new, fully automated high throughput ALD production module for 300 mm wafers. Barrier, high-k and other films are deposited in Sprinter with perfect ALD for semiconductor (e.g. emerging memory, transistor, capacitor), display, and IoT component applications.

In Sprinter, single wafer film quality and uniformity are upscaled to fast batch processing with the highest reliability and repeatability(*).

Compared to vertical furnace reactors typically used for batch ALD processing, Sprinter provides higher film quality with lower thermal budget, so it is suitable also for temperature-sensitive devices.

Sprinter combines very fast process times with smaller batch sizes than in vertical furnaces, which allows greater production flexibility and minimized risk without sacrificing throughput.

The core of the Sprinter is its disruptively designed reaction chamber, where fully laminar precursor flows ensure perfect ALD deposition with no parasitic CVD growth. This minimizes the need for system maintenance.

"PICOSUN Sprinter meets directly the challenges in high volume ALD manufacturing on 300 mm wafers. We are happy to unveil this product to our new and existing customers in 300 mm semiconductor markets, and offer them a truly disruptive, modern alternative to old technologies in batch ALD manufacturing," says Mr. Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

SEMI S2/S8 certified PICOSUN Sprinter module can be integrated to customer's manufacturing line or cluster. It is suitable also for single wafer manufacturing lines as it does not disturb the process flow. Sprinter is run with Picosun's new, proprietary PicoOS operating system and process control software.

"Together with Sprinter, we are launching also our PicoOS operating system. Own operating system and process control software, developed by our in-house software team, means the highest control precision and accuracy, the fastest service times, and the best reliability and quality for our customers," continues Rautee.

Full stack PicoOS software allows control, operation and configuration of PICOSUN ALD equipment - either standalone systems or full production clusters - via one unified, intuitive, and user-friendly graphical HMI and ensures smooth connection between the system and the customer's factory automation via SECS/GEM protocol.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Picosun Group, the leading supplier of AGILE ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries, has launched Sprinter, a brand new, fully automated high throughput ALD …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign
Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers
AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications
Dematic to Commission New Automated National Distribution Centre for Woolworths in Sydney
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments