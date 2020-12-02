 

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports November and First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Sales Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 22:15  |  75   |   |   

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.67 billion for the retail month of November, the four weeks ended November 29, 2020, an increase of 15.1 percent from $13.62 billion last year.

For the twelve-week first quarter ended November 22, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $42.35 billion, an increase of 16.9 percent from $36.24 billion last year.

For the thirteen weeks ended November 29, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $46.33 billion, an increase of 16.0 percent from $39.95 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

           
  4 Weeks   12 Weeks   13 Weeks
U.S. 12.0%   14.6%   13.4%
Canada 16.4%   16.2%   16.0%
Other International 18.2%   18.7%   18.7%
           
Total Company 13.4%   15.4%   14.5%
           
E-commerce 71.3%   86.4%   82.0%
           

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

