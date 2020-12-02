Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports November and First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Sales Results
ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.67 billion for the retail month of
November, the four weeks ended November 29, 2020, an increase of 15.1 percent from $13.62 billion last year.
For the twelve-week first quarter ended November 22, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $42.35 billion, an increase of 16.9 percent from $36.24 billion last year.
For the thirteen weeks ended November 29, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $46.33 billion, an increase of 16.0 percent from $39.95 billion during the similar period last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|12 Weeks
|13 Weeks
|U.S.
|12.0%
|14.6%
|13.4%
|Canada
|16.4%
|16.2%
|16.0%
|Other International
|18.2%
|18.7%
|18.7%
|Total Company
|13.4%
|15.4%
|14.5%
|E-commerce
|71.3%
|86.4%
|82.0%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
