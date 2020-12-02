 

XPO Logistics Announces Plan to Spin Off Logistics Segment to Its Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Separation of logistics and transportation businesses would create two pure-play industry powerhouses

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) (”XPO”) today announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved a plan to pursue a spin-off of 100% of its logistics segment as a separate publicly traded company. XPO intends to structure the spin-off as a transaction that is tax-free to XPO shareholders and would result in XPO shareholders owning stock in both companies.

After a thorough examination of all strategic alternatives, the XPO board currently believes that the optimal path to unlock aggregate equity value is to create two independent companies that are each well-equipped to capitalize on secular growth trends in their sectors. If completed, the spin-off will result in separate businesses with clearly delineated service offerings: XPORemainCo, a global provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage transportation services; and NewCo, the second largest contract logistics provider in the world. Both companies are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “By uncoupling our transportation and logistics segments, we intend to create two high-performing, pure-play companies to serve the best interests of all our stakeholders. Both businesses will have greater flexibility to tailor strategic decision-making and capital allocations to their end-markets, with the benefit of strong positioning as customer-focused innovators. We currently believe that this spin-off is the most effective way to unlock significant value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

If the spin-off is completed as expected: Jacobs will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer of XPORemainCo, and will become chairman of the NewCo board; Troy Cooper will continue to serve as XPORemainCo’s president; and the executives currently leading XPO’s global logistics segment will continue to serve in senior positions with NewCo.

The transaction is currently expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, subject to various conditions, including the effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement, receipt of a tax opinion from counsel, the refinancing of XPO’s debt on terms satisfactory to the XPO board of directors, and final approval by the XPO board of directors. There can be no assurance that a separation transaction will occur or, if one does occur, of its terms or timing.

