 

EXASOL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 2.2 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 43.3 MILLION

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
EXASOL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 2.2 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 43.3 MILLION

02-Dec-2020 / 22:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EXASOL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 2.2 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 43.3 MILLION

Nuremberg, Germany, 2 December 2020 - Exasol AG ("Exasol" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A0LR9G9, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Ticker symbol EXL, www.exasol.com) announces that a capital increase of 10 percent of the share capital (the "Capital Increase") has been fully placed.

The Management Board of Exasol, with approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved today to increase the Company's share capital by way of a partial exercise of authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights by EUR 2,221,000.00 by issuing 2,221,000 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional value of EUR 1.00, against cash contributions (the "New Shares").

The Capital Increase was oversubscribed within 45 minutes of launch, which enabled the bookbuilding to close after only after a few hours.

All New Shares were allocated at a placement price of EUR 19.5 per share in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The transaction generated gross issue proceeds of EUR 43.3 million for Exasol.

The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on or around 8 December 2020.

