 

CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 29, 2020 to Stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of CMCT's Series A Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.114583 per share to be paid on February 16, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on February 5, 2021; $0.114583 per share to be paid on March 15, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on March 5, 2021; and $0.114583 per share to be paid on April 15, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on April 5, 2021. The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.353125 per share of CMCT’s Series D Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.117708 per share to be paid on February 16, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on February 5, 2021; $0.117708 per share to be paid on March 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on March 5, 2021; and $0.117708 per share to be paid on April 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on April 5, 2021. For shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock issued during the first quarter of 2021, the dividend will be prorated from the date of issuance, and the monthly dividend payments will reflect such proration, as applicable.

Further, the Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $1.56035 per share of CMCT’s Series L Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2021 to Series L Stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

ABOUT CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. (www.cimcommercial.com).

