Mkango Completes Rutile Exploration Programme and Awaits Laboratory Results

Four geological teams have completed 75 auger drill holes containing 581 samples and a further 446 soil samples have been collected from a soil sampling programme on a regular 500m sampling grid with 21 soil samples collected from other points of interest.

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive hand-auger drilling and soil sampling programme to identify rutile prospects within its 869 square kilometre (“sq. km”) Mchinji licence (EPL 0544/19) in Mchinji district, Malawi, held by Mkango’s 100% owned subsidiary MKA Exploration Ltd.

A map of the sample positions is provided at the following link:

https://mkango.ca/site/assets/files/4775/20201202_Mchinji_sample_map.jpg

All samples have now been transported overland from Malawi to a specialist assay laboratory, Scientific Services in Cape Town, South Africa. Preparation of samples for heavy mineral separation is in progress, following which detailed mineralogical analysis will take place. The Company looks forward to updating the market further once it has received and evaluated the assay and mineralogical results.

The auger holes included a grid of holes centred around hole A6, drilled in June 2020 to 8.9m depth, which produced nine consecutive samples that contain between 4.10% and 9.01% total heavy minerals (specific gravity greater than 2.95) and grade between 3.17% and 4.09% titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) – see Mkango press release of 15 September, 2020: https://www.mkango.ca/news/mkango-announces-rutile-and-ilmenite-discovery-in-malawi

Rutile Market