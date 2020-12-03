 

Mkango Completes Rutile Exploration Programme and Awaits Laboratory Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 08:00  |  82   |   |   

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive hand-auger drilling and soil sampling programme to identify rutile prospects within its 869 square kilometre (“sq. km”) Mchinji licence (EPL 0544/19) in Mchinji district, Malawi, held by Mkango’s 100% owned subsidiary MKA Exploration Ltd.

Four geological teams have completed 75 auger drill holes containing 581 samples and a further 446 soil samples have been collected from a soil sampling programme on a regular 500m sampling grid with 21 soil samples collected from other points of interest.

A map of the sample positions is provided at the following link:

https://mkango.ca/site/assets/files/4775/20201202_Mchinji_sample_map.jpg

All samples have now been transported overland from Malawi to a specialist assay laboratory, Scientific Services in Cape Town, South Africa. Preparation of samples for heavy mineral separation is in progress, following which detailed mineralogical analysis will take place. The Company looks forward to updating the market further once it has received and evaluated the assay and mineralogical results.

The auger holes included a grid of holes centred around hole A6, drilled in June 2020 to 8.9m depth, which produced nine consecutive samples that contain between 4.10% and 9.01% total heavy minerals (specific gravity greater than 2.95) and grade between 3.17% and 4.09% titanium dioxide (TiO2) – see Mkango press release of 15 September, 2020: https://www.mkango.ca/news/mkango-announces-rutile-and-ilmenite-discovery-in-malawi

Rutile Market

  • Rutile, anatase and ilmenite are naturally occurring titanium dioxide (TiO2) minerals, whose main uses are 90% for pigments, 5% production of titanium metal and 5% welding. Rutile is the purest, highest-grade natural form of TiO2 and is the preferred feedstock in manufacturing titanium pigment and producing titanium metal.

  • Finely powdered rutile is a brilliant white pigment and is used in paints, plastics, paper, foods, and other applications that call for a bright white colour. It has also been widely used in the production of glass, porcelain, and ceramics, as it is a valuable colouring agent. It can also be used to add colour to steels and copper alloys.

  • Titanium also has specialty uses including in welding, aerospace and military applications.

  • Iluka Resources Ltd (“Iluka”) reports that, when compared to current deposits and operations, the industry is facing declining grades and assemblages (the relative weightings of each mineral) for future deposits being developed. Sierra Rutile in Sierra Leone, owned by Iluka Resources Limited, is the only high-grade, large-scale operating primary-source natural rutile mine in the world.
    Seite 1 von 5
    Mkango Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mkango Completes Rutile Exploration Programme and Awaits Laboratory Results LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive hand-auger drilling and soil sampling programme to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Mkango Announces Grant-Funded Project to Develop Rare Earth Recycling for Loudspeakers
27.11.20
Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending September 30, 2020 and Announces Change of Auditor
16.11.20
New Maginito Website and Presentation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
18
Mkango - rare earth elements - das neue Gold der Explorer!